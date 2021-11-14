SNOW has fallen across large parts of Spain as ski resorts prepare to open their facilities at the end of November.

On Wednesday, November 10, temperatures were between 4 and 7 degrees below normal in most of the Cantabrian Sea and the interior of the peninsula. This led to snowfalls in the mountainous areas in the center and the northern half of the peninsula.

Large drifts were reported at heights of 1,200 and 1,400 metres in the Aragonese Pyrenees, where approximately ten centimetres of new snow accumulated. This weekend, due to a storm crossing the Spanish peninsula, focused on the coasts of the north of the peninsula and Murcia, Alicante and Valencia, there have been accumulations of snow of 5 centimetres at heights above 1,100 metres in areas of Asturias and north of Castilla y León.

There is very abundant snow in areas such as the Pyrenees, Brañavieja (Cantabria), in the Port of Tarna (León), in the port of Belagoa (Navarra) and in the Port of Cotos (Guadarrama) and Navacerrada, both in Madrid, among many other areas, while in places like Galicia it has also fallen, but without actually settling.

