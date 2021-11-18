2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Pilar de la Horadada with pool - € 178,900

Apartment Pilar de la Horadada, Alicante 2 beds 2 baths € 178,900

Key ready Top floor 2 bedroom 2 bathroom apartments with Solarium in Pilar de la Horadada featuring pre installed air conditioning and heating through conducts.The kitchen is supplied with fridge,hob,extractor fan, oven, microwave, dishwasher and washing machine.TV and internet points pre installed in living room and bedrooms. Set around the communal pool these apartments provide a perfect base to explore the region. Only a short drive to the coast, most of the aprtments enjoy a sea view…