POLICE are trying to stop a group of coronavirus-infected Dutch tourists from leaving Spain after they stopped self-isolating in the Extremadura region.

They were staying at a country hotel in Navas del Modroño in Caceres Province.

One of them became ill and tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday.

All of the Dutch tourists got PCR tests and an additional seven were found to be positive along with a Spaniard at the hotel.

There are seven ‘missing’ infected Dutch nationals with an additional one remaining at the hotel.

They were meant to self-isolate for ten days but when health officials dropped in to see them, they had packed their bags and gone.

Police are searching for the absconded visitors with airports alerted in case they try to fly out of Spain.

Speaking to Extremadura TV, Navas councillor, Denis Talavera, said: “We don’t know how or when they left.”

Navas del Modroño council assured residents that the Dutch tourists stayed in an isolated location and had no contact with people in the town.

