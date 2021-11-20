A BRITISH expat faces up to 25 years in jail after being convicted of having sex with his wife before killing her in a frenzied knife attack at their £450,000 Costa del Sol mansion

Wealthy businessman Geoffrey Elton, 57, claimed he suffered a mental disorder when he attempted to smother Gloria Tornay and then tried to strangle her before she broke free after the bedroom romp.

But a Spanish jury yesterday ruled Elton was sane when he chased Gloria, 58, through their Estepona villa with a 5.7 inch long kitchen knife, stabbing her 11 times on March 9 2019 and convicted him of murder.

Spanish-born Gloria was knifed in the back as she tried to flee her husband and she died from massive blood loss.

Father-of-two Elton then shut off the power and told 15-year-old son to leave and threw away mobile phones to slow the emergency response.

Elton was found drenched in blood beside his wife of 30 years after trying to take his own life but was saved by medics and later charged with murder.

A private prosecutor acting for Gloria’s siblings said he was seeking a 25-year prison sentence and a total 450,000 euros (£378,000) compensation payment for them and the two sons.

Computer programmer Elton moved to Estepona seven years ago after retiring from his successful satellite dish installation company.

Pals alleged Elton was ‘increasingly paranoid’ and reclusive, fearing his family were spying on him and that his wife was trying to leave the marriage.

Prosecutors tried to get the jury to accept that Elton had a rare mental disorder that led to him suffering delusions and fatal stab his wife.

But the jury yesterday handed out a unanimous murder verdict saying: “Geoffrey Elton surprised his victim in their home which was a place where she felt comfortable and deliberately increased her suffering by stabbing her 17 times in a slow attack over the period of an hour.

“This jury has decided unanimously that he was totally conscious of what he was doing and hindered the arrival of the emergency services by throwing the three phones out of the family home, bolting the locks on the front door after closing it on his son when he went to get help, and shutting down the power so the house was in complete darkness.”

The nine jurors also ruled expat Elton, who confessed to killing his wife at the start of his trial at a court in Malaga on Monday, had drugged her with morphine and methadone before his savage attack.

They ruled that his alleged mental disorder was ‘made up or exaggerated’ and decided it had been proven his victim had demanded a divorce before the March 9 2019 murder and money could have fuelled the brutal attack.

State prosecutor Julio Angel Martinez Carazo, who said before Elton’s trial began that he was seeking a 14-year prison sentence for the expat if convicted of murder, increased his jail demand to 20 years after the damning jury verdict.

