THE first storm of the season has hit its peak in Spain as a DANA (islolated high level depression) swept across the north of the peninsula yesterday sending temperatures plummeting.

Residents across Spain woke up to frost this morning and will need to dig out their warm winter gear as snow arrived a bit earlier than usual this autumn.

State meteorological agency AEMET forecast heavy snowfall across mountainous areas of northern Spain yesterday and today.

The agency placed yellow and amber alerts across a total of 24 provinces this Tuesday due to snowfall, storms and wind.

Temperatures have plunged and snow is set to continue to fall in the Cantabrian, Sistema Iberico and Pyrenees Mountains today.

The eastern Pyrenees saw around 1,700 metres of the white stuff and reports of some 1,200-1,500 metres of snow in Sierra Nevada yesterday and today.

According to forecasters, autumn will officially end on Tuesday, December 21 – as per the meteorological seasons- but an early cold snap means we are already feeling pretty deep into the winter months.

Plummeting temperatures meant Spain had a cold night as the mercury dropped to single figures – between 4C and 7C – in most places.

Precaución. Nivel amarillo.



?? #M601 a su paso por el puerto de Navacerrada

?? #M604 a su paso por el puerto de Cotos.



Máquinas quitanieves trabajando.

Mucha precaución al volante. Imagen vía @InformacionDGT #ASEM112 pic.twitter.com/oQYOR7WTXb — 112 Comunidad de Madrid (@112cmadrid) November 22, 2021

Mercury is expected to plummet, bringing more chilly temperatures with the possibility of more frost and snow.

AEMET forecasts that Spain is likely face periods of heavy rainfall and high winds in the coming days and weeks.

Strong winds – particularly around the coast- are expected, with areas of low pressure throughout the country.

The agency said Guadalajara, Teruel, Zaragoza, La Rioja, Burgos and Soria, are on orange notice.

23/11 11:24 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por lluvias en Baleares. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:24 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/Dlfpgszx30 — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) November 23, 2021

In addition, different areas of Castellon, Valencia, Huesca, Teruel, Zaragoza, Barcelona, Girona, Lleida, Baleares, A Coruña and Lugo, are on yellow alert due to rain and Cantabria, Asturias, Avila, Salamanca, Segovia, Cuenca, Madrid, Leon , Palencia and Castellon, are on yellow warning for snowfall.

The cold, wet and snowy weather comes just weeks after Spain enjoyed crisp and warm autumn temperatures.

To check the traffic status, incidents, and restrictions on the roads due to the stormy weather, click here: http://infocar.dgt.es/etraffic/

