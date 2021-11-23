1 bedroom Apartment for sale in Barcelona city - € 210,000

Apartment Barcelona, Barcelona 1 beds 1 baths € 210,000

We offer here charming and cozy recently renovated Atico. The apartment shows Catalan features such as ceiling vaults, break walls, and tile floors. It is full of light with windows all around and access to a private terrace. The apartment is located in the oldest and most historic quarter of Barcelona, only a few meters from the Cathedral, Cathredahl del Mar, Iglesia Del Pi, Palacio de la Generalitat, City Hall Palace, The Gran Teatro del Licio, The Roman Temple of Augustus, etc, and the Portal de I'Angel shopping area, as well as La Rambla and Port Vell. You can enjoy a wide range of… See full property details