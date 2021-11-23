HAILSTORMS and a mini-tornado hit parts of the southern Costa Blanca overnight as temperatures dipped.

Alicante streets were coated white through hail but the effect soon disappeared as heavy rains lashed the city.

Amanecemos tras una madrugada movida, con #granizo y hasta un pequeño #tornado, que obligó a AEMET a establecer el aviso naranja



?? Precaución en ciertas carreteras por posibles placas de #hielo o caídas en vía pública @AEMET_CValencia @climatologia_ua pic.twitter.com/GIsIMrr45J — Policía Local Elche (@policiaelche) November 23, 2021

Nearby Elche also got a big hail dusting that left the appearance of a snow covering in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

¡Vaya granizada! Una fuerte tormenta ha descargado esta pasada madrugada con mucha intensidad en el interior de la Vega Baja, en Elche y también en la ciudad de #Alicante. Desde allí, Miguel Tagres nos envía estas impresionantes imágenes de las calles llenas de agua y granizo. pic.twitter.com/ClQzhVZcVD — Proyecto Mastral (@ProyectoMastral) November 23, 2021

The city was also hit by a mini-tornado though police said it whirled through without causing damage.

No es muy habitual ver granizo de este tamaño en la ciudad de Alicante. En algunos barrios se registraron más de 40 l/m2.

No és molt habitual veure pedra d'aquesta tamany a Alacant. En alguns barris es van registrar més de 40 l/m².



? Paula L. Fernández. pic.twitter.com/4nnYnzW9d8 — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) November 23, 2021

Localised downpours left 58 litres per square metre of rain recorded in just one hour at Alicante-Elche airport.

Alicante Province firefighters were called out to around 30 weather-related incidents.

The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) says the bad weather has given way to blue skies with storms heading north across the Valencian Community.

Así estaban las calles de los barrios del sur de Alicante durante la pasada madrugada durante la granizada.

Així estaven els carrers dels barris del sud d'Alacant la passada matinada durant la pedregada.



? Daniel Martínez.@AEMET_CValencia @informacion_es pic.twitter.com/RsTKgv4bdj — Climatología UA (@climatologia_ua) November 23, 2021

Heavy downpours have been recorded in Valencia Province while an orange alert has been issued by Aemet for Castellon Province.

23/11 09:42 #AEMET actualiza #FMA en C. Valenciana. Activos HOY y MAÑANA. Nivel máx naranja. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 09:42 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/8qVmJoUFoM https://t.co/QhldKg9WoU — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) November 23, 2021

Forecasters are warning of snowfalls at points starting at 1,000 metres above sea level in the Castellon area.

