HAILSTORMS and a mini-tornado hit parts of the southern Costa Blanca overnight as temperatures dipped.
Alicante streets were coated white through hail but the effect soon disappeared as heavy rains lashed the city.
Nearby Elche also got a big hail dusting that left the appearance of a snow covering in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The city was also hit by a mini-tornado though police said it whirled through without causing damage.
Localised downpours left 58 litres per square metre of rain recorded in just one hour at Alicante-Elche airport.
Alicante Province firefighters were called out to around 30 weather-related incidents.
The State Meteorological Agency (Aemet) says the bad weather has given way to blue skies with storms heading north across the Valencian Community.
Heavy downpours have been recorded in Valencia Province while an orange alert has been issued by Aemet for Castellon Province.
Forecasters are warning of snowfalls at points starting at 1,000 metres above sea level in the Castellon area.
