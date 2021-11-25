A new Guardia Civil recruit restrained a man outside a Mazarron bar despite being threatened with two broken bottles.

The officer, along with two colleagues, rushed to a bar close to the Guardia barracks after hearing about a fight inside the premises.

They saw a man, 24, running towards the bar clutching bottles that he grabbed from an outside bin.

He was planning to use them in a resumption of the brawl but was intercepted by the probationary officer.

The officer threw him to the ground as he tried to resist arrest.

A struggle ensued as the offender smashed the bottles on the pavement and threatened to stab him.

The other two officers helped to restrain the man who was said to have a ‘long criminal history’.

A Guardia Civil statement said: “The rapid intervention prevented anybody from being injured and the courageous action of an officer with less than six months of experience extols the worthy virtues of vocational service.”

The aggressor has been charged with attacking a Guardia officer.

