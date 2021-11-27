A YOUNG man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 30-year-old man was stabbed to death next to a busy Madrid train station.

The attack took place around 6.15pm on Thursday at Cercedilla station.

Emergency services raced to the scene after receiving calls that a man was injured and medical teams tried to revive the victim after he was found slumped over in the station’s toilets.

Tragically the 30-year-old was pronounced dead after 45 minutes.

Police launched a murder investigation and tracked a 20-year-old man who has been arrested and charged.

READ ALSO: