The night sky above Malaga lit up on Friday thanks to this year’s spectacular Christmas lights switch-on event.

Hundreds of festive revellers packed Calle Larios to take in the occasion, which was hosted by journalist Maria Casado and featured a huge structure made up of 22 arches and thousands of strings of lights.

It’s fair to say that the city is bursting with festive spirit now as we count down the days to Christmas.

Have a look at some of the best photos and videos from the event:

It might be your thing or a bit too much, but standing at the bottom (or top) of Calle Larios and looking at the Christmas lights all the way up/down the street is mesmerising. #Málaga pic.twitter.com/bQDAN9rl7B — Christian Machowski (@Christian_ESEM) November 27, 2021

Y la fantasía de luces de navidad de esta calle de Málaga??? pic.twitter.com/AzXC40Yi37 — Daniel Valero (@Dani_64) November 26, 2021