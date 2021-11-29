IT’S not unusual for shops across Spain to get into the seasonal spirit with their own special version of a nativity scene displayed in the window.

But a store in Sevilla has provoked fury over its creation of a nativity scene that uses erotic shaped waffles as the characters of the Holy Family.

‘La Vergeria’ has been denounced by the local branch of Spain’s far right VOX party for the crime of ‘offending religious feelings’ for using waffles shaped as male and female sex organs in the display.

This innovative christmas scene uses willy waffles to represent Joseph and Jesus, and a vagina shaped version to represent Mary.

Erotic waffle store ‘La Vergeria”s version of the Holy Family

VOX insisted that ‘not everything goes in the field of advertising and marketing’.

Its spokesperson in Sevilla, Cristina Pelaez, filed the complaint on November 26.

“We have reached a point where many entrepreneurs with less scruples than imagination seek notoriety for their products, services or brands by offending, if not attacking, the Catholic religion and all that it represents.

“We are facing a turn of the screw against Catholicism that we are not prepared to tolerate.

“We are not going to allow a company to offend the majority of Sevilla’s citizens by displaying in its shop windows an obscene montage of the birth of the Son of God”, she said.

Image: Official Instagram page of La Vergeria

The hugely popular and gimmicky waffle stores have popped up across Spain since the first one, named the Polleria, launched in Madrid in December 2019 selling only waffles shaped like penises.

Within a few months a sister store round the corner opened selling versions made to look like female genitalia and now branches can be found across Spain.

A few years ago, a sex shop in the town of Talavera de la Reina near Toledo caused a fuss when it used sex toys to depict the iconic biblical scene.

