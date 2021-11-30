3 bedroom Apartment for sale in Calahonda with pool - € 215,000

Apartment Calahonda, Málaga 3 beds 2 baths € 215,000

Big 3 bedroom groundfloor apartment with a nice terrace and private garden facing direclty the swimming pools. The apartment is within a hotel complex and offers a great rental potential. The resort has 24h reception, security service and its own restaurant. Calahonda is situated on the shores of the Mediterranean on the Costa del Sol in Spain between Marbella and Fuengirola which are only 10 minutes drive away. Just 25 minutes to the east is Malaga airport so access is quick and easy. Families love the area because they can simply relax with all the facilities they need in close proximity….