FAMILIES living in Pilar de la Horadada are being given thirty euros to spend locally in the run-up to Christmas.

The local City Council is offering each registered family a voucher in a bid to boost local business in the Costa Blanca South resort.

José Antonio Martínez, local Mayor of Commerce, has repeated the gesture originally devised in 2019, explaining: “it is the one that has most promoted consumption in Pilar de la Horadada.”

BENEFIT FOR ALL: The coast at Pilar de La Horadada

The vouchers can be collected up until December 23 from the Tourism Office and the main Town Hall, and must be spent by Sunday, December 26.

A budget of €214,000 euros has been allocated, enough to handle requests from more than 7,000 families.

Martínez highlights the importance of local commerce and hospitality from a socio-economic viewpoint, which is expected to benefit the 178 businesses involved.

A council spokesman said the in-person collection, without any online processing, avoids the technical problems associated with similar campaigns in neighbouring towns.

Council staff will receive two of the €30 vouchers, in place of the Christmas basket that is traditionally delivered by hand.

