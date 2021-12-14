On Monday December 13, the UK government’s website updated its travel advice section for those entering Spain from the UK.

In their Foreign Travel Advice (Spain) section, they now state the following: From 13 December, fully vaccinated children aged 12 to 15 can request an NHS COVID Pass letter for international travel.

Travellers are then urged to refer to the sub-section, “Using your NHS COVID Pass for travel abroad – Children.”

Since December 1 Spain has required all UK citizens over the age of 12 to provide proof of vaccination.

Many regions in Spain also require Covid passes to be shown in order to enter bars, restaurants or nightlife venues.

However, it is also stressed that children under the age of 12 years old do not need to:

show proof of being fully vaccinated on entry to Spain

take diagnostic tests prior to arrival

meet the requirements outlined in the “Spanish Ministry of Health ‘Travel and COVID-19’ page”, even if they have visited a ‘risk country’ in the previous 14 days Children aged 12 and over must follow the general entry requirements.

?Attention travellers to ??: please read carefully the following guidance?? pic.twitter.com/H4aK62ngG6 — Embassy of Spain UK (@EmbSpainUK) November 30, 2021

Travellers of any age arriving in Spain, including children under 12 years old, arriving by air or sea must fill in and sign an online Health Control Form before arriving in Spain no more than 48 hours before travel.

