ROJALES Policía Local have arrested a man after he tried to run over one of their officers at a traffic checkpoint.

He was about to be stopped and breathalysed in the popular expat urbanisation of Ciudad Quesada.

Reports say the driver raised suspicion, as he had considerably slowed his car as he approached the checkpoint.

As he reached the officers, he sped up quickly, presumably to run over one or more of them.

After narrowly missing the policeman, a chase ensued with the patrol vehicles of the Rojales Local Police following.

During the attempted escape, the car collided with several other vehicles and a moped.

Traffic signs were ignored and the car was seen swerving in and out of other traffic.

The chase ensued through several neighbourhoods before reaching La Zenia urbanization on Orihuela Costa.

The driver was cornered in the car park of a pub, with the help of Guardia Civil.

Police say the detained man, about 45 years old, was transferred by the Guardia to the Almoradí barracks to be processed.

