THE world famous Cirque du Soleil is coming to Malaga in 2022… And this time they’re getting their skates on.

This spectacular show blends circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production, taking place at Jose Maria Martin Carpena Sports Palace between December 11 and 18 next year.

Telling the story of a young woman who falls through the ice into an upside-down world, the show will let the audience go on a journey into a frozen playground where ice skating of all kinds mingles with acrobatics and aerial feats.

The ice extravaganza centres around main character Crystal, who will take spectators on “an exhilarating tale of self-discovery as she dives into a world of her own imagination.”

Cirque are known for their off-the-wall sets and whimsical themes, so be prepared to feel as though you’re inside your very own winter wonderland adventure.



The spectacle features an international cast of 11 different nationalities made up of extreme and freestyle ice skaters, acrobats, musicians, and actors.

Tickets go on sale this Friday at 9am HERE.

