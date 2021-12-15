5 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Mijas with pool garage - € 495,000

Terraced Villa Mijas, Málaga 5 beds 3 baths € 495,000

We present you this beautiful INDEPENDENT villa, in the lower part of the Coto, an unbeatable area !!The villa is of recent construction, year 2005.The Villa has a living area of 336 m2 and a plot of 897 m2.It is distributed on 2 floors and a basement of 113 meters.First floor:It has an entrance, large living room, independent kitchen with the possibility of joining it to the living room.Beautiful 7 m2 terrace with panoramic views1 large bedrooms with bathroom en suite, has a shower and hydromassage bathtub.Second floor:4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Another large terrace with sea views of 14 m2… See full property details