Terraced Villa

Mijas, Málaga

  5 beds

  3 baths

€ 495,000

5 bedroom Terraced Villa for sale in Mijas with pool garage - € 495,000

We present you this beautiful INDEPENDENT villa, in the lower part of the Coto, an unbeatable area !!The villa is of recent construction, year 2005.The Villa has a living area of 336 m2 and a plot of 897 m2.It is distributed on 2 floors and a basement of 113 meters.First floor:It has an entrance, large living room, independent kitchen with the possibility of joining it to the living room.Beautiful 7 m2 terrace with panoramic views1 large bedrooms with bathroom en suite, has a shower and hydromassage bathtub.Second floor:4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms.Another large terrace with sea views of 14 m2… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.