A new home for Cancer Care Javea was officially opened in La Plaza on Monday by Javea mayor, Jose Chulvia and the British Vice Consul for Alicante, Sara Munsterhjelm.

First established in 1998, Cancer Care Javea is a charity dedicated to supporting local people affected by cancer.

It works with professionals and experts to deliver care to people who need it, working in association with other charities and organisations.

The new centre incorporates the Chic Boutique selling ladies fashion as well as a base for the Lynwen Cancer Care Nursing Team.

Despite two existing charity shops in Javea, the group did not have a location that could bring together members, volunteers, nurses and shoppers together.

It now has a peaceful setting where their team can meet but also talk to patients and their families to support them through their difficult journeys in fighting cancer.

Cancer Care Javea President, Jayne Nuttal Blake, said: “This is the beginning of a new chapter which brings everybody together to raise funds to provide care and advice as well as personal and professional nursing services across the Costa Blanca.”

