AN Alicante Province archaeological site dating back to the late Bronze Age has become more ‘visitor friendly’ with the erection of over a dozen information boards next to a path.

The Peña Negra site is located in the hills above Crevillente and is viewed as one of the most extensive ancient settlements in south-east Spain.

The area has been excavated by the University of Alicante since the 1970s and experts have found evidence of activity as far back as the 6th century BC.

Crevillente Council and the Valencian Government have invested money into making the site more of a visitor attraction while respecting its heritage.

13 information boards providing detailed history of Peña Negra have been erected alongside a suggested walk.

PEÑA NEGRA (University of Alicante Image)

Crevillente mayor, Jose Manuel Penalva Casanova led an inauguration ceremony this Wednesday accompanied by University of Alicante representatives.

A university spokesperson said: “The investment in the area aims to provide an attractive tourist addition for Crevillente, which will have national and international appeal.”

