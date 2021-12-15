THE Michelin Guide has awarded six new restaurants across the Valencia region with coveted stars confirming its place as one of the culinary hotspots of Spain.

The 2022 Michelin Guide to Spain and Portugal was launched on Tuesday evening with a gala ceremony at Valencia’s Palau de las Artes opera house.

Aquí tienes el listado completo con las #EstrellasMichelin de la Guía MICHELIN España & Portugal 2022. Son 262 establecimientos: 11 con 3 #EstrellasMichelin, 40 con 2 #EstrellasMichelin y 211 con 1 #EstrellasMichelin.#MICHELINSTAR22 #GUIAMICHELINESPT https://t.co/45q2PIvcQb — La Guía MICHELIN (@GuiaMichelin_ES) December 14, 2021

It was hosted by culinary whizz Quique Dacosta, whose eponymous restaurant in Denia already has three stars and whose El Poblet in Valencia city maintained its two stars.

The chef, who showcases Valenciano dishes, was awarded another star for his recently opened Deessa at Madrid’s Mandarin Oriental Ritz, making him one of the most decorated chefs in Spain.

Six of the 31 restaurants that received new stars in the current edition of the guide are in the Valencia region with four female chefs among the winners.

Lienzo with Maria Jose Martinez at the helm and Fierro with Carito Lourenço are both in Valencia city, while Arrels (Vicky Sevilla) in Sagunto and Atalaya (Alejandra Herrador) in Alcossebre are within Castellon province.

The two other restaurants that won new stars in the Valencia region are both run by male chefs: Kaido Sushi Bar (Yoshikazu Yanome) in Valencia city and Peix & Brases (Tomas Arribas) in Denia.

Across the whole of Spain a total of 31 restaurants won new stars, with four now becoming two star establishments.

Although no new three star accolades were awarded in the latest edition, Spain still has 11 three-star restaurants; four in the Basque Country, three in Catalunya, and one each in Madrid, Cantabria, Andalucia as well as Quique Dacosta in Valencia’s Denia.

