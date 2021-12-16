SEVERAL patients at a hospital in Spain have tested positive for coronavirus following an outbreak on a Malaga hospital ward.

The new cases involving patients at Malaga Regional Hospital were reported earlier this week to management.

The outbreak started on the neurosurgical ward and all of the patients who have tested positive for the disease have no symptoms, reports the health centre.

Affected patients are now isolated.

A coronavirus screening process is being carried out at the city hospital to highlight any other possible coronavirus infections in patients or staff.

The COVID-19 cases have been detected through the active surveillance programme that is carried out daily at the Regional Hospital.

Visitors to the hospital must now wear a face mask and show a COVID vaccination certificate or produce an officially recognised negative Covid test result, as part of the pandemic control measures introduced by the Junta.

It comes after 96 health professionals from the intensive care unit (ICU) at Malaga Regional Hospital tested positive following the staff Christmas party.

All those attending the Christmas meal on December 1 were vaccinated and had previously tested negative for antigens.

Hospital bosses have moved to reassure locals that the outbreaks were limited, and that the hospital is safe to visit for all other ailments.

