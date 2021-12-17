POLICE divers found an axe and machete that is believed to have been used to stab a man during a brutal attack in Estepona,

The knife is thought to have been hurled into the water by the attacker of a 25-year-old man who died was rushed to hospital after being stabbed four times by a 9cm knife in the Costa del Sol town on December 2.

A search was launched in the Estepona Port after police investigated the attempted murder probe and suspected the alleged attacker had hurled an axe and machete into the water after the brutal assault.

The knife with a 9cm blade was found on Friday over two weeks after the suspect is said to have savagely attacked his pal in front of the boat owned by his family.

Police in Estepona confirmed a 20-year-old man had been arrested for his alleged involvement in the attempted murder of a 25-year-old man and will remain in custody until his court hearing.

The victim remains in serious condition after he underwent emergency surgery to treat the 9cm wound to his stomach.

READ ALSO:

Neonazi gang blamed for spate of violent attacks in Valencia