THE 10-hectare estate of vineyards, olives and almond groves sits on the edge of the Hoces del Cabriel Natural Park at Venta del Moro in the Valencia region.

Welcome to VILASIRA, a privileged escape, where you quickly connect with nature, while also immersing yourself in a world of wine, good food and pampering luxury.

VILASIRA is not only a superb destination to kick back and relax in, but it also has its own 19th century winery nestling in the heart of the complex.

A fantastic and tranquil setting

A wine connoisseur’s dream, this is the perfect place to learn about Spain’s rapidly expanding and complex world of wine.

Not only can you sample VILASIRA’s various vintages grown and matured on the estate, but you can also taste carefully selected wines from all around the world.

Accommodation matches the quality of the wine, from the standard rooms to the beautiful and elegant suite, which features an antique bathtub and fireplace.

A self-contained villa is the perfect retreat if you are travelling with your family or a group of friends.

A beautiful welcome

Everything from the exposed wooden beams to the natural barro floors is authentic, while the white linen and cotton couldn’t be more luxurious.

There is ample space and all the rooms have views of the estate and vineyard.

In VILASIRA every detail is taken care of allowing guests a truly memorable experience at any time of the year.

It is the perfect spot to disconnect and reconnect with yourself, a place where you can feel and live and truly breathe in clean air and nature.

Tasteful and comfortable decor

Even better, the Wellness Service is a great way to pamper yourself or your partner through massages and treatments.

A daily afternoon tour of the vineyard ends with tastings accompanied by the best local gastronomy in the underground Trulli gallery.

Later, the restaurant offers a creative gastronomic menu full of the magic of local cuisine from the Utiel-Requena region with fresh produce from the area, much from the estate, including its own olive oil.

It is an opportunity to sample true flavours, where tomatoes taste of tomato and the cheeses are made with freshly milked milk, and presented in the purest way.

As the famous Catalan artist Gaudí once said: ‘Nobody invents anything because everything is written in nature. Originality consists in going back to the origin’.

IN LOVE: Ricardo and Ana

This is the principle by which the owners and staff of VILASIRA live and it says everything about the hotel and its philosophy.

Owned by partners Ricardo Gomez and Ana Vila, the boutique hotel is a reflection of the couple’s own personalities.

Having lived and worked in hospitality and tourism in Madrid and Valencia for decades, they have returned to their native Requena area, to their roots and the place they fell in love 17 years ago.

The hotel is a project based on love with the name an amalgamation of Ana’s surname (Vila) and the name of their daughter (Sira).

It is a beautiful way to create a conversation between generations and unite past and future. A true return to their origins.

VILASIRA Rooms & Wines CV-475 Kilómetro 2 (Carretera Los Isidros a Venta del Moro) 46310 – Venta del Moro, Valencia, España

Tel.: (+34) 630 274 508

vilasira.com