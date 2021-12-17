SPANISH police have arrested a ‘most-wanted’ international drug trafficker who used proceeds of illicit trade to live a luxury lifestyle of fast cars, private yachts and high-end watches.

The Guardia Civil said that the arrest of Moroccan Fikri Amellah in a dawn raid on his Barcelona apartment on Tuesday followed a two year investigation in collaboration with French and Belgian police.

Detenido en Barcelona uno de los narcotraficantes más buscados a nivel internacional



Desarticulada una importante organización criminal dedicada al tráfico internacional de drogas y al blanqueo de capitaleshttps://t.co/qLuMu5ONUZ pic.twitter.com/GoTeafjTWU — Guardia Civil ?? (@guardiacivil) December 17, 2021

Dramatic footage released by the Guardia Civil on Friday showed heavily armed officers breaking down doors in Barcelona in the dawn raid and searching a luxury riverside apartment.

Amellah is accused of running one of the largest wholesale hashish operations in Spain and had branched into the more lucrative cocaine trade, the force said in a statement.

He is alleged to have imported some 4.3 tonnes of hashish and 1.8 tonnes of cocaine this year alone.

Officers also seized around €1 million ($1.13 million) in cash, €3 million of jewellery, a watch with a price tag estimated at €80,000 as well as 10 high-end cars.

Another 16 people from the network were detained in Barcelona, Galicia and Andalucia. All but three have been remanded in custody.