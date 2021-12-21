2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Peniscola - € 148,000

Apartment Peñíscola, Castellón 2 beds 1 baths € 148,000

Two-bedroom flat within a well-known residential complex in Peñíscola, in an extremely quiet and sought-after area. The complex of which it forms part offers an outdoor swimming pool with a large terrace enjoying spectacular sea views and another heated indoor pool, a communal area with covered parking and automated entrance. Situated on the ground floor of the gated community, this beautiful flat, decorated in a typical Valencian style and in a perfect state of maintenance, has a small entrance hall, two bedrooms, a bathroom, a kitchen semi-open to the dining room and a living room with… See full property details