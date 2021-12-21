THE Costa Blanca Tourist Board will invest a record sum to help the COVID-hit sector in 2022.

€5.3 million will be spent by the organisation to boost tourism next year- a 9% rise on the 2021 budget.

The announcement was made on Monday at a Christmas event hosted in Benidorm by the hotel and tourism association, Hosbec.

Around 200 regional tourism business leaders were present at the Oscar Espla auditorium in the city’s Parque de l’Aiguera.

The €5.3 million will be used to promote the region domestically and internationally as well as giving grants to organisations like Hosbec.

Alicante Provincial Council president, Carlos Mazon, said: “Tourism is important for provincial business and revenues and the sector will continue to evolve and adapt to changing situations, as it has always done.”

“We will work together again to get through it all together again,” he added.

Hosbec leader, Toni Mayor, told the meeting that amidst the current uncertainty with the new wave of COVID cases, ‘the only certainty we have is that tourism is essential and although some things we not be like they were, many others will be’.

TONI MAYOR (Hosbec image)

Mayor added that vaccination ‘was the best cure for the pandemic’ and appealed for international bodies ‘to supply vaccines to all corners of the planet so that we can learn to live safely with the virus’.

