THE US moved Spain into the ‘very high risk’ category on Monday and warned Americans not to travel there as infections soar.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moved Spain onto its “Level 4: Very High” category list on Monday.

It now lists about 85 countries at its highest level, including nearly all of Europe, including the UK, France, Germany, Greece and Italy.

Meanwhile the State Department simultaneously issued “Level 4: Do Not Travel” status to Spain, where COVID infection rates have now soared above 500 cases per 100,000 people.

Spain is currently rolling out a nationwide booster shot programme with the over 50s currently eligible. Some 10 million people have already received a booster jab.

Across Spain 89% of the population aged over 12 years old have been fully vaccinated, one of the highest vaccination rates in Europe.

Spain’s prime minister, Pedro Sanchez warned at a media briefing on Sunday that nation’s rising infection numbers were ‘worrying’ as the more transmissible Omicron variant replaces Delta as the dominant strain.

Sanchez said that any changes to COVID restrictions in Spain will be revealed following a virtual meeting with Spain’s regional leaders on Wednesday, December 22.

