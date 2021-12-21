TWO Murcia drug dealers offered a seasonal bonus to customers with a chance to win a Christmas hamper crammed with drugs plus alcohol and tobacco.

The Policia Nacional raided a clandestine drugs outlet in Murcia City and spotted stickers and notices promoting the bumper basket draw.

Clients could pay €5 and try to guess the last two numbers of Wednesday’s El Gordo draw.

An identical offer was made for a €10 flutter to match the final two digits of the El Niño on January 6.

The winning hampers contained a combination of alcohol, cash, cocaine, hashish, tobacco, and a large serrano ham thrown in for good measure.

EL NIÑO DRAW ‘OFFERS’

Police discovered an indoor marijuana farm on the premises hooked up to an illegal electricity supply.

Marijuana plants and buds were seized along with 33 halogen lamps, transformers, an extractor and four air conditioning units.

The drug sellers, aged 30 and 45, have been charged with drug trafficking and the illegal use of electricity.

Meanwhile their customers have been left with nothing to show for their Christmas hamper flutter.

