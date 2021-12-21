A gang that staged home robberies across Alicante Province has been arrested by the Policia Nacional.

The three travelling thieves, all Georgian nationals, were refused bail after a Torrevieja court appearance.

They used Torrevieja as their base with police linking them to six robberies in Alicante, Almoradi, Orihuela, San Vicente del Raspeig, and Santa Pola.

The crooks were caught out after a police patrol saw the men acting ‘suspiciously’ in a car parked by a school.

An implement used to force a front door in a robbery matched one an officer saw in their car but it wasn’t enough for the trio to be arrested.

The Policia Nacional instead launched a surveillance operation where they learned the men lived at a Torrevieja address.

Officers followed them around Alicante Province as the criminal crew checked out possible robbery targets.

Armed with enough evidence to arrest the men, police raided their base and recovered many of the items stolen from homes across the region.

€3,500 in cash was seized along with tools used to break into properties.

