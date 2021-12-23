AN ATLANTIC weather front will soak various regions across the Spanish mainland this Christmas day, December 25.

High pressures currently in the centre of the mainland will gradually move east from Thursday until Monday, bringing showers and strong winds from the western Atlantic coastline.

The hardest-hit regions will be the northeastern region of Galicia as well as west-central Salamanca, Caceres and Avila, and then Cadiz in the southernmost tip of Spain.

“The Mediterranean coastlines and the Balearic Islands, on the other hand, if there is rain, will be light and dispersed,” said Ruben del Campo, spokesperson for Spain’s met office AEMET.

AEMET predicts 15mm rain within an hour’s period for Cadiz in the south throughout Christmas morning, while parts of the west and northwest can expect 40mm over a 12-hour period.

Yellow weather warnings for rain are in place for Christmas Day in parts of the south, west and northwest of Spain. Source: AEMET

Aside from the rain, however, Del Campo said Spain would see higher temperatures than normal for winter.

Parts of southern Andalucia on the coast will enjoy maximum temperatures of 16 degrees in malaga, 18 degrees in Almeria, 19 degrees in Java/Denia, 18 degrees on the Balearic Islands and 17 degrees in Barcelona.

Madrid in the centre of Spain has a predicted high of 9 degrees on Christmas day.

Snow will be confined to mountain peaks, and sees only a 10% probability in the mountains of northern Asturias.

The sub-tropical Canary Islands meanwhile will enjoy mild temperatures reaching up to 23 degrees on Gran Canaria and 22 degrees on Tenerife.

READ ALSO: