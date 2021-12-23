THE Murcia region has rushed in a new set of restrictions ahead of Christmas which results in all non-essential businesses having to close between 1.00 am and 6.00 am.

The measure takes effect this Friday at midnight.

The closure notice will hit late-night seasonal celebrations at bars, restaurants and nightclubs.

The restrictions will run until at least January 14.

Indoor nightlife capacity has been raised to 75% which is the same for the hospitality sector, but an EU COVID certificate will have to be presented by clubbers.

No dancing will be permitted either.

Capacity levels will also vary between Murcia municipalities, depending on local COVID-19 infection rates.

Table restrictions have been introduced with indoor groups allowed a maximum of ten people, going up to 12 outdoors.

People attending any public events and parades must remain seated and that rule also applies to anybody eating or drinking indoors or outdoors.

In other words, people walking in the street enjoying a takeaway snack will be breaking the law, and would find it impossible to legally do so with the new national mask mandate coming into force this Friday.

The Murcia Health Ministry is also recommending that no more than ten people attend any private gathering over the Christmas and New Year holiday.

READ MORE:–