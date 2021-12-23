SPANISH actor Antonio Resines has been admitted to Intensive Care following complications with COVID-19 just a few days before he was due to get his booster jab.

The 67-year-old was admitted to ICU at the Gregorio Marañon General University Hospital in Madrid, staff confirmed.

On Thursday doctors said the actor was ‘stable’ and ‘conscious’ despite developing pneumonia alongside his coronavirus symptoms.

A representative from the hospital said the Torrelavega-born star was ‘conscious and did not require invasive mechanical ventilation’.

He is currently receiving treatment and ‘high-flow oxygen therapy’.

His family said he had received two vaccinations and was ‘days away’ from receiving his third when he was struck down with the virus.

Resines played the leading role of Diego Serrano in the successful series Los Serranos and is also known for appearing opposite Penelope Cruz in the Queen of Spain, as well as playing Felix in the Spanish version of hit US comedy, Cheers.

READ ALSO: