A blockbuster thriller movie starring Jake Gyllenhaal will have its location base at a Petrer sports stadium car park.

‘The Interpreter’ will be directed by Guy Ritchie for STX films.

Gyllenhaal will play an American soldier who returns to Afghanistan to rescue an interpreter that he befriended.

Guy Ritchie was inspired to make the film after talking to soldiers and to interpreters who risked their lives to help them.

The location shoots in Spain will be produced by the Malaga-based Nogal Film production company.

Petrer mayor, Irene Navarro, says the film’s headquarters will be on the El Barxell municipal stadium parking area.

Navarro, who made the announcement on the site, said it was big news for the area which three months earlier hosted a delegation of international film producers.

The aim was to show off Petrer as a suitable hub for movie shoots.

It’s not known what locations will be used for Guy Ritchie’s project.

A late October announcement said that principal photography in Spain would start on January 10, 2022.

The El Barxell site will create a mini-village with trailers for the case members, as well as make-up and hairdressing staff.

There will also be offices and bathrooms as well as room for large array of trucks, vans and cars.

Irene Navarro said: “Petrer’s strategic location and all our efforts are beginning to bear fruit.”

Nogal Film will set up a large tented canteen area at El Barxell and have promised to use only local produce for the cast and crew.

