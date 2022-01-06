A Barcelona woman has been arrested for using fake €20 notes that she hid in her panties.

The Mossos d’Esquadra detained the 46-year-old who went shopping with the notes for a number of days in the Raval area of the Catalunya capital.

The Spanish woman hit stores with the dud notes which she only used one at a time.

Traders reported getting the counterfeit bills to the Mossos.

Her luck ran out on Tuesday when she made a return visit to a shop that she had previously scammed.

The store owner recognised her and called the authorities, who arrested her.

That day she had already been spending the fake cash in three other outlets.

Mossos officers discovered two fake €20 bills hidden in her underwear.

