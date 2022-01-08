FOR those looking for a property investment, a very special mansion house is being offered for sale in Spain’s northwestern region of Galicia that costs little more than a terrace house in one of London’s more fashionable districts.

While you wouldn’t get much change from €2 million if you bought a standard townhouse in Fulham or Putney, Villa Florida has plenty of ‘wow factor’ with its classical granite facade, stucco ceilings, wine cellar, a courtyard and gardens planted with an orchard.

Image: Idealista

This classically designed mansion is located in O Porriño in the Pontevedra province of Galicia and was built at the end of the 19th century.

Image: Idealista

The house is for sale on Spain’s property portal Idealista.

It is one of the few private homes designed by prestigious architect Jenaro de la Fuente, who was responsible for much of the iconic municipal architecture in the nearby city of Vigo.

Image: Idealista

The house comprises 460m2 over two floors with gardens of 4,380m2

Image: Idealista

Although ripe for a revamp, the house is in good condition with two of the four bedrooms boasting access to private terraces.

Image: Idealista

The industrial town of O Porriño is famed for its granite and is within easy reach of some of the best beaches in that corner of Spain just north of the Portuguese border.

