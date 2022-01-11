THE first freeze of 2022 is predicted to hit Alicante and the wider Valencian Community this Thursday (January 13).

Towns in the mountainous interior of Alicante, Valencia and Castellon will see temperatures as low –4°C during the small hours of Thursday morning.

Coastal areas will also experience a chilly 4 °C–5 °C in certain areas, marking some of the lowest temperatures yet experienced on the Costa Blanca in 2022.

Temperatures in the interior will rise just above freezing over the weekend, though nowhere will enjoy temperatures above 10 °C at nighttime, according to Spain’s met office (AEMET).

Freezing temperatures will extend down the entire Spanish peninsula on Thursday, bringing the first freezes to Castellon, Valencia and Alicante in 2022. Source: AEMET

“Minimum temperatures will remain without changes on Thursday, the biggest drop registered in the interior bring freezing, though light in general,” AEMET’s prediction for Alicante province reads.

The biggest chill will be experienced in Villena (–3 °C) and the surrounding towns of Sax and Biar.

Torrevieja in the south of the province will enjoy higher nighttime temperatures of 9 °C, while Alicante will see 6 °C and Moraira in the north 5 °C.

Nighttime temperatures will fall an extra degree over Saturday and Sunday nighttimes across the Alicante region, with freezing temperatures receding into mountainous regions in Castilla–La Mancha and the Aragonse Sistema Iberico for now.

Minimum and maximum temperatures in Alicante province on Thursday. Source: AEMET.

Residents in the northern towns of Denia, Javea, Parcent, Moraira and the Marina Alta region should be on alert for showers throughout the week.

AEMET predicts ‘overcast skies’ for the whole region in general until at least Monday.

READ MORE: