THE festive rainfall has failed to improve the reservoir level in Andalucia.

While the heavy December rain dropped an average of 124 litres per square metre around the region, the reservoirs sit at just 30% capacity.

This compares to 40% for the same week last year, while a decade ago they were at over 60%.

Malaga’s reservoirs are only 34% full, down 16% on last year, with La Vinuela in the Axarquia at just 16%.

(Image: Flickr)

Almeria is at the most critical level with an average of just 8%, while Granada has a healthy 61%.

The reservoir at Arcos de la Frontera is the fullest, at 92.19% which is well above the level of a year ago.

Last year was officially the fifth warmest in history globally, while seventh in Spain.

