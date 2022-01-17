POLICE in Spain have arrested an alleged drug kingpin in one of the major heroin busts in recent years.

Known as the Pablo Escobar of Spain, the ringleader was intercepted at a gas station near Toledo, with 85 packages containing 55 kilograms of heroin in the car.

Escobar, the Colombian drug lord of the 1980s, was an escaped convict who died in a shootout with police in 1993. His Spanish counterpart, who has not yet been named, is suspected of shipping heroin from the Netherlands and distributing it across Madrid, Castilla-La Mancha, Castilla and Leon and Extremadura.

Police said he is ‘closely associated’ with an international group led by a Turkish drug lord known as ‘The Paralytic’.

Though no one can say exactly how much heroin he moved, the scale of his massive empire emerged after successful raids across several farms and properties in Toledo , which netted 12 cars, a motorcycle. €51,000 in cash, jewellery, luxury watches and firearms.

Along with the gang leader, six men and three women have also been arrested accused of playing major roles within the organised crime group.

Of the ten arrested, eight of them are already behind bars according to a statement from the National Police.

