THOUSANDS of new and updated maps of the Sierra de Orihuela have been produced by the local city council.

Previously uncharted trails, ravines, climbing areas and cycle routes are now highlighted, some four years after the last version was produced.

The new Sierra de Orihuela map also includes tips for practising mountain sports to prevent accidents in what can be a risky activity.

Made on a 1:15,000 scale, this new version has a QR for instant online access to numerous tracks and guides.

The maps are completely free and can be reserved, until they run out of stock, in the Orihuela Environment Office, the Interpretation Centre at the Palmeral and in the Tourist Office.

Area councillor, Dámaso Aparicio, has pointed out that the map was produced so that everyone can enjoy Orihuela’s natural spaces.

