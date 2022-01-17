A bogus gas inspector has been caught in Denia with police warning residents to be careful over who they let into their homes.

The fraudster tricked elderly expats in the Calle Corneta area of the city into believing that he was carrying out legitimate checks and maintenance.

Home owners were told that he had to carry out an inspection or even a meter change.

He then charged for his services as well as stealing items.

The conman was the subject of a previous series of complaints and was arrested based on descriptions provided by residents.

He targeted non-Spanish speakers who he would be more likely to fool.

The police have reiterated the need for residents not to let ‘cold callers’ into properties and to be wary of any service visits, unless they have been pre-arranged.

A spokesman said that elderly people would be ‘very concerned’ about potentially faulty gas appliances during the winter and would be more likely to let an unauthorised technician into their home.

Asking for an identity card is also not enough proof, as many fraudsters simply make their own which has a convincing ‘official’ appearance.

