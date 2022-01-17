2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Competa - € 195,000

Finca/Country House Cómpeta, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 195,000

Charming country villa between Cómpeta and Torrox with a total of 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, 1 kitchen and 1 living room. Fantastic views of the mountains and surrounding countryside. Private pool. Interior: The villa is distributed all on one level. The interior accommodation comprises a spacious, bright living room with a cosy fireplace and patio doors opening out on to the covered terraces and swimming pool area. Additionally, the property has a fully equipped open plan kitchen with a very practical breakfast bar. From the living room an archway leads to the 2 double bedrooms both with air…