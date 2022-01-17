A thief with 20 previous arrests has been detained by the Policia Nacional in Alicante.
The 33-year-old woman has eight court warrants out against her.
Six courts are involved with two warrants issued in Alcoy and Torrevieja.
The other judiciaries are in Benidorm, Marbella, Santander, and Teruel.
The thefts were said to be committed between 2017 and last year.
The fugitive used three different identities to hide across Spain as she kept being bailed by courts, only to reoffend.
The Policia Nacional said that she was a Romanian national but did not provide any further details about the nature of the thefts.
