WHEN you open a car bonnet you expect to see the usual things – the engine, battery, wires and windscreen fluid tank.

Perhaps the only surprise would be the fault you are trying to fix.

But an official police statement is urging drivers to beware of stranger things found lurking under car bonnets.

Cops are warning vehicle owners to take an extra step to make sure cats are not hiding beside the engine for warmth during this cold spell.

A statement from the National Police, posted on Twitter over the weekend, read: “Cats take advantage of hot places, like the engine of your car to protect themselves from the cold.

“Before starting, hit the hood a few times and avoid accidents.”

Los #gatos ? aprovechan los lugares calientes, como el motor de tu coche para resguardarse del #frío ?



Antes de arrancar, da unos golpes al capó y evita accidentes#BuenosDías #FelizDomingo pic.twitter.com/dZHJDkOmm5 — Policía Nacional (@policia) January 16, 2022

READ ALSO: