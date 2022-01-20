A CRIMINAL gang that made off with proceeds from a Starlite concert last summer has been busted by police in Marbella.

The gang is thought to be behind the audacious theft of €70,000 cash from the safe following the August concert of Argentinian popstar Nathy Peluso.

Argentine singer Nathy Peluso during a performance at the Noches de Botanico festival in Madrid (Cordon Press)

The criminal gang is alleged to specialize in robberies involving forced entry and is thought to be behind 22 thefts in business and homes across the Costa del Sol including Marbella, Estepona, Mijas, Coin and Guaro.

The gang are even accused of stealing from the offices of the lawyers they had previously hired to represent them.

The modus operandi of the gang was to cut the power and disconnect surveillance cameras, which they did after the concert, suggesting they had insider knowledge of the location.

Police arrested seven people – five men and two women – including several who were employees of the Starlite festival.

Image: National Police, Ministry of the Interior

During raids carried out by police, officers seized €20,000 in cash, drugs and numerous stolen items.

The competent judicial authority has ordered the imprisonment of the three main suspects.

The modus operandi used was power cuts and disconnection of the surveillance cameras after the concert.

This determined that the gang had specific knowledge of electricity, as well as a thorough understanding of the security devices used at the festival.

READ MORE: