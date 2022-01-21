FOUR members of a jihadist group have been arrested by the Policia Nacional after an 18-month investigation.

Officers swooped on the leader in Algeciras on Tuesday as well as detaining three people in the Murcia area.

They have all been jailed by a National Court judge.

The police said on Friday that the leader ‘indoctrinated the other three’ who branded themselves as ‘Soldiers of the Caliphate’ allied to the Islamic State(IS) terror group.

The men were found to be in possession of extremist propaganda material.

A police statement said the group leader was known for ‘extreme radicalism’, and indoctrinated members with the most ‘radical and violent’ IS views.

He regularly held secret meetings of the group where they are accused of watching ‘terrorist material’ and criticised Western society.

Officers carried out five searches, four in homes and another in a freight lorry, where numerous electronic devices were seized.

Investigators said they were surprised by the large amount of violent radical content used by the leader for his indoctrinations which they said ‘represented a serious threat to public safety’.

