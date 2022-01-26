SPAIN’S Prime Minister, Pedro Sanchez, has warned Russia about ‘massive sanctions’ if it attacks the Ukraine.

Russia has built up an estimated 100,000 troops close to the Ukraine border ahead of an expected invasion.

It has continually denied any plans to invade the former Soviet republic.

The United States, the United Kingdom and the European Union have warned of severe economic repercussions for Moscow if it crosses into the Ukraine.

At a Madrid news conference this Wednesday, Pedro Sanchez, said: “It’s important to convey the message to Russia that any case of military intervention would have massive and serious consequences for its economy from EU sanctions.”

Spain has not ruled out sending fighter jets to be based in Bulgaria and is already beefing up its naval presence in a NATO Black Sea exercise.

“The respect for international law and territorial integrity, as well as respect for national sovereignty must be seen as guaranteed,” added Sanchez.

He stressed that diplomacy and de-escalation of the situation should continue to be pursued.

