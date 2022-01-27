AN Elche man liked a car so much that he returned to a city dealership a few days later to steal it.

The 42-year-old was impressed with the vehicle on a showroom forecourt on Calle Sor Josefa Alcorta but decided that he wanted it for nothing.

He took advantage of the afternoon closure of the business to smash a front window to access the building.

He stole a box containing vehicle keys and drove off in the car he had viewed beforehand,

Elche Policia Local heard about the broken window and the showroom manager was summoned away from his afternoon siesta.

He confirmed the robbery and provided officers with a description of the potential car buyer.

The police had a good idea who the thief was and staked out an address where members of his family lived.

He arrived in the stolen car and went inside the property as he spotted the police presence.

As officers were about to arrest him, he threatened to kill his relatives if they carried out the action.

He also inflicted injuries on himself.

He was take to a health centre for treatment before being transferred to a police station.

READ MORE: