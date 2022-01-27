POLICE have arrested a notorious fraudster who had fled to Spain while on the run amid a trial in the Czech Republic, in which he was convicted and sentenced in his absence.

The 52-year-old was born in the Czech Republic and has been wanted by the authorities since 2015 in connection with fraud and embezzlement.

However, he had absconded during that trial and came to Spain, where he has been at large ever since.

Following his conviction in his absence, he was sentenced to two and a half years in jail and a European Arrest Warrant was issued for him.

His conviction related to stealing €6,000 (42,000 Czech crowns) between January and September 2008.

Spanish police unearthed information suggesting he was living between Alcolea and Laujar de Andarax and began an investigation into him with a view to locating him.

On Monday January 24 a search was carried out at a farm in Almeria, where he was located and arrested.

