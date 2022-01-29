A MAN has been arrested after he took advantage of his brother-in-law’s absence on holiday to steal his car and burgle his house.

The Palma man gave his house keys to his relative asking him to keep an eye on his property.

But on his return he found various items missing from his home, with no sign of a forced entry.

A few days later he became aware that his 47-year-old brother-in-law had been selling various items to third parties.

He confronted his relatives who returned the keys and the car – minus its stereo system.

Police managed to recover all the missing items and returned them to their legitime owner.

