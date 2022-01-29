By Niamh Ryan

SOL EYES is an internationally recognised eye clinic and medical centre situated in the heart of Fuengirola.

Their combined clinic consists of a team of internationally renowned specialists, specialising in optical care and surgery, gynaecology, orthopaedics and aesthetic treatments.

The state of the art Nordic clinic offers quality care, professional service and top of the range medical technology and facilities, to its patients, meaning you can feel at ease and safe in the hands of the highly qualified and experienced medical team.

Sol Eyes eye clinic is run by the renowned eye specialist and ophthalmic surgeon, Dr Antonio Soler and his team.

Sol Eyes Clinic (Image: Sol Eyes Instagram official page)

They offer a wide range of services, specialist eye surgeries and treatments, such as, laser eye surgery (Lasik and PRK), cataract correction and retinal surgeries, a revolutionary new treatment for dry eyes, as well as expert general eye check- ups and examinations, an annual essential for bright, healthy eyes.

Laser eye surgery is a life- changing optical procedure, which is on the wish- list of many spectacle wearers. However, it is a highly complex and delicate procedure which should only be performed by experienced ophthalmic surgeons, and using the best technologies.

Sol Eyes Clinic has recently invested in the latest to the market, Eximer Teneo laser machine, the ultimate in cutting- edge technology in laser eye- surgery.

For a limited time only, Dr. Soler and his ophthalmic team are offering pre- surgery laser eye consultations for €65 (normally €129), and redeemable against the cost of the surgery.

Sol Eyes Clinic recomendations (Image: Sol Eyes Instagram official page)

They are also offering a €200 discount on laser eye surgery at a cost of €790 per eye (normally €990).

For more information on Sol Eyes Clinic and the treatments offered, go to www.soleyes.es or speak to one of their friendly team on: 952 470 073.